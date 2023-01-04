The Hopkins County Fiscal Court opened and approved bids in order to get started on the new sanitation building in Barnsley, which will replace the one that was completely destroyed during the December 2021 tornado.
According to Judge-Executive, Jack Whitfield, three bids were received for the site work and two bids were received for the actual construction of the new building. All companies are qualified, experienced and able to do the scope of work, but it came down to who provided the cheapest quote.
The bid for the site work was awarded to Pleasant Excavating out of Madisonville for $24,245. This cost is strictly for earth work, which will get the ground ready to build on.
The bid for the construction of the building was awarded to Downey Professional Construction Co., of Madisonville, for $505,000. The size of the new building will be 80x100, which will be a huge upgrade. It will be a steel building, not a pole barn. Part of the building will also include office space.
Whitfield shared, although weather dependent, the hope is to have everything completed by April 2023.
