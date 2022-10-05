During Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson shared that tax collection season has started and annual tax bill have been mailed out to residents and property owners.
There is now a drop box setup outside the office for those who want to make a payment drop off after hours, in addition to the ability to mail in payments, pay over the phone, pay in person, and/or make an online payment.
“I want to remind everybody that the portion where you can save some money is in October,” Sanderson said. “So you’ll have til November first to save a percentage on that.”
Also during the meeting, Jailer, Mike Lewis took the podium to commend a job well done and to credit the jail staff for keeping the facilities in great shape.
“We’re required twice a year to be inspected by corrections,” Lewis said. “The first in March is announced, and the second, which is an unannounced inspection is in September, and we got a zero non-compliance and scored 100%.
According to Lewis, the September inspection was a surprise, during which the inspector goes into every housing unit and speaks with the inmates.
As of October 4, 2022, there are 401 prisoners in the Hopkins County Jail system.
“That’s a job well done,” Magistrate Charlie Beshears commented. “Especially with 401 prisoners.”
