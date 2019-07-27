The Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission and a group of community leaders are on an information-seeking mission to learn about successful revitalization efforts in neighboring communities and how to bring those successes back home.
The commission, along with Madisonville City Councilman Frank Stevenson and three members of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors -- Dian Palmer, Brien Terry and Linda Ramsey, were on the road again on Friday as the group traveled to Hopkinsville, according to Cynthia Young, administrative assistant with the commission. Previous trips to Paducah and Henderson have also taken place.
"We are going around and looking at different cities revitalization areas and getting some comments from a few different ones," she said, "Then compiling the different things that they've done to revitalize their housing, different strategies, policies and incentives."
Currently, this joint group is compiling information they receive to see what has worked elsewhere and what would work best for the Hopkins County community, according to Commission Director Ted Adkins.
"Things that work well in those other cities might not work well here," said Adkins.
In other business, the commission:
• approved a recommendation to rezone a low-density residential area to a medium-density residential for the lot on the corner of Brown Road and Ken-Mell Drive. The motion was made by Commissioner Kim Harper, who represents Madisonville and seconded by Commissioner McGraw, who represents Hopkins County.
• appointed Commissioner Anita Black of Dawson Springs as the finance director for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
• approved continuing education credits for two board of adjustment members.
