The coronavirus could leave an empty space in downtown Hanson.
“Going out of business,” said several signs Tuesday outside The Hub on Sunset Road. The cross between a restaurant, coffee shop and event venue closed in mid-March on orders from Gov. Andy Beshear.
“The virus — I reckon that did them in,” Mayor Jimmy Epley said.
The decision to close The Hub was made shortly before restaurants began reopening dining rooms in late May. Across the street at City Hall, Epley added the future of another Hanson business could be in question.
“The Country Market hasn’t opened back up yet,” the mayor said. “I think most of them have opened back up.”
The Hopkins County Health Department increased its COVID-19 death count to 32 Tuesday. It also increased the number of recovered patients by one, to 189. The number of confirmed cases was unchanged at 223.
Beshear did not hold a promised afternoon briefing. A news release from his office mentioned seven new deaths across the commonwealth Tuesday from the virus, but none in Hopkins County.
A report posted by the Kentucky Cabinet for Family and Health Services also showed one new confirmed case in Hopkins County. The state’s case count is higher than the county’s, at 230.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton promises an update on public swimming during today’s city-county Facebook Live update. And right on time, new requirements for swimming were posted on the “Healthy at Work” website Tuesday.
The new rules turn a day at the pool into a math problem. The maximum capacity is the number of square feet in a pool divided by 36.
They also state that “proper social distancing” should be enforced any time swimmers’ heads are above the surface of the water. That means at least six feet between people who are not in the same household. Pool employees are expected to wear masks, while lifeguards should not.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.