The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will show the documentary “By Parties Unknown” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Covenant Community Church. The documentary tells the story of four black men that were lynched in western Kentucky in 1908.
Steve Ray, with the Genealogical Society, said this PBS documentary is based on a true story and took four years to research and produce by Western Kentucky University.
“This true story is based on a lynching of four black men in Russellville, KY in 1908,” he said. “All four men were lynched on the same tree.”
At the end of the documentary showing, there will be a panel discussion with time for questions and answers. The Gospel Pioneers of Hopkinsville will present a pre-musical
Ray said the movie’s producer and director, the narrator, the great-granddaughter, and several grandchildren of one of the men will be at the event. There will also be guests from Jackson, Mississippi.
WKU has been given the authority by PBS to take this documentary nationwide. Madisonville is the second place the documentary will be premiered. The first was Bowling Green.
In conjunction with the documentary, the National Educational Television Association has approved an educational curriculum to go along with the showing of the documentary. The Genealogical Society will be working with Dr. Michael Knight to bring this to Hopkins County for students.
The event is free and open to the public. Child care and a nursery will be provided by the church.
The event is sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Slaughters Christian Church, and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society.
For more information on the event, call the Genealogical Society at 270-327-1876.
