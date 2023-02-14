The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will show the documentary “By Parties Unknown” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Covenant Community Church. The documentary tells the story of four black men that were lynched in western Kentucky in 1908.

Steve Ray, with the Genealogical Society, said this PBS documentary is based on a true story and took four years to research and produce by Western Kentucky University.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.