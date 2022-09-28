The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Joseph C. Kimbrew, was charged, September 26, 2022, for rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Yasmine Brelynn Thompson, was charged, September 27, 2022, for disregarding a stop sign, possession of open alcohol container while driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Michael Eugene Beshear, was charged, September 26, 2022, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol.
• James Adrian Moore, was charged, September 26, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
