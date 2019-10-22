Marching Maroons win 4A region title

Adding to its band legacy, the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Marching Maroons won the Kentucky Music Education Associations 4A-West Regional Championship on Saturday.
North will compete again this weekend at the state semi-finals at Barren County High School in Glasgow.
"There'll be 16 bands in our class, eight from the east and eight from the west," said Band Director Randy Adams. "We will all be competing for four spots in the state finals at Western Kentucky University."
Adams said that he is feeling pretty good about the band's situation.
"I think the kids are doing a great job. We're real excited about how well the show is going," he said. "We think we're going to have a great weekend."
Meanwhile, the Hopkins County Central High School Storm Band is set to compete at the MidStates Band Association Championship in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Storm Band Director John Grace said his group has been doing reasonably well this year.
"We have the MSBA Championships, so we're preparing for that contest, right now," he said. "We're finishing up marching season. Our show is called 'Presents,' and it involves a lot of classical music that's associated with Christmas. We've been playing Christmas music since July, but it has a little twist to it, and ending around Halloween is very appropriate."
