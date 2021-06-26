On Wednesday, Dr. Deanna Ashby will retire as superintendent of the Hopkins County School System after five years.
Ashby said the change was bitter-sweet since she has spent 29 years in the school system.
“I just felt like it was the right time for me,” she said. “There were some other doors that were opening, but it is very difficult because this is what I have done all my life, and I am going miss it.”
Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting, where the board unanimously accepted the decision.
A lot happened in her five years as superintendent, but Ashby said most of it started with the superintendents before her.
“We tried to equip the school with resources for the whole child,” she said.
The school resources officers and school nurses were already on campus, but she was able to grow it, so there were resource officers and a nurse on every campus. In her time as superintendent, there are also now full-time special education coaches and curriculum coordinators.
“I feel like we were able to take it to the next level,” said Ashby.
Her superintendency has been based on Team Hopkins and people understand that while the schools are competitive in academics and athletics, when it comes to the kids and teaching, they are all one team, she said.
“We share our resources, we share our knowledge, we share expertise so that if a student is enrolled at Southside Elementary and they transfer to Jesse Stuart Elementary, they have continuity of instruction,” said Ashby.
She wanted the team atmosphere to go beyond the classroom and into the community, so under her leadership, the school district reached out to community organizations, she said.
The school district reached out to the Salvation Army to participate in a Lunch and Learn and was able to set up a couple of classrooms for students whose families were at the shelter, she said. They also reached out to the Christian Food Bank and got some administrators to go out and volunteer.
“It gave us a different perspective of Hopkins County and how we could be better servant leaders,” said Ashby.
One area she was proud of was getting the school resource officers and school administrators together to start conversations on how to make schools safer.
Something she is also proud of that is a little more recent is the creation of the Inclusivity Committee. It started right before COVID-19, which stymied it a bit, but they were able to continue meetings.
“Now we are working with a consultant out of Louisville, and we are starting to talk about the academic performance of all minority students and take a deep dive into that,” said Ashby. “While we are just launching that, I believe it will be very impactful for our school system and our kids.”
The creation of the health task force was a major achievement for her and the school. She said the task force came about because the county had a higher rate of teen suicides than any other district in Kentucky at the beginning of her time as superintendent.
“We were able to put together the suicide prevention committee with the health department,” she said.
That task force also helped exponentially during COVID-19, with medical professionals, emergency management, law enforcement and the school system coming together to keep the students and staff safe.
She said she has been blessed to serve in different areas throughout her years in the school system, from guidance counselor to high school principal. She said it gave her different perspectives to look at as a superintendent, like being a principal and having to dismiss early because of a snow day or having a student lose their retainer in a trashcan and having to dig for it.
“I have tried to always stay in touch with those things, and I think that has guided me and helped me with the decisions I have made as superintendent,” said Ashby.
She said she has been blessed to work with such hard-working groups from principals, to leadership teams and the board members themselves.
“They are a tremendously hard working group that are go-getters, and I am very proud of them,” said Ashby.
There have been some great things done for the kids, she said, but there are also decisions she would have changed if she had had all the information then.
“I hope that people will feel like I left it even better than when I found it, even though it was in great shape,” said Ashby.
She has accepted a position at Studer Education, a company the school system has partnered with for the last four years to help develop a strategic plan and help revamp the school’s mission and vision statements, she said.
“I will be the Kentucky representative for them and will be working with several other districts on processes that we have developed while we have been with Studer Education,” said Ashby.
