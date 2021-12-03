The holidays are a time when people start to think about how they can help the community, but they don’t always think about giving blood.
Justin Sedlak, the medical director for the Baptist Health Deaconess Blood Bank, said the holidays are a struggle for the blood bank because people are so busy going from one event to another.
“Patients still need blood, so this is an excellent time to donate if you have the time,” he said.
Although the blood bank accepts all blood types, recently they need type O positive and type O negative blood. He said type O blood is called the universal donor because that type can be given to almost any patient.
“We try to give the specific type the patient is, so if you are A we try to give you type A, but if for some reason we can’t give the patient type A blood, then we can give them type O blood,” said Sedlak.
The pandemic has hit blood banks especially hard because of the restrictions placed on donors, and the blood bank not allowed to have a mobile unit set up. The blood bank has had to rely on a few specific donors they call, but would love to have more people from the community come in.
“We have a very dedicated core of donors here. We want to thank them because we have had to call them a lot,” said Sedlak. “They have been really good about coming in and donating frequently.”
One donor, Bob McElvain, has been donating blood for almost 30 years, while his wife, Beatrice McElvain, has been donating for about five years.
Bob said he had some medical issues when he was younger, and one of those problems was that he produced too much blood. His doctor suggested he start donating blood.
“For one thing, it helps me and for another, it helps people,” said Bob.
He donates blood every eight weeks, or every 56 days, and started bringing Beatrice with him to donate.
“The reason I come is just because it is needed,” said Beatrice. “I am sorry I haven’t come for more years because I could have, and I just didn’t.”
Bob said the lab technicians are great and that there isn’t pain involved aside from a prick of a needle.
“I recommend anybody that is thinking about it, do it,” he said.
Sedlak said donating blood is not as restricting as people think it is. Some people may not donate because they think a certain medication they are on prevents them, but most medications people take are acceptable.
“Just because you are taking medicine does not necessarily mean you cannot donate, so if you have any questions, you can ask them when you call the blood bank,” said Sedlak.
Donors have to wait eight weeks between donating to give their bodies time to build their blood supply back up, he said. They draw about 500 milliliters of blood at a time, which is a little more than a pint, and can store red blood cells for 42 days.
“That is enough to carry us through the holidays if somebody donates now,” said Sedlak.
The donated blood can be broken into different compounds, so the red cells are separated from the plasma, and platelets can be separated as well.
“We can get three products from one donation,” he said.
All of the blood drawn at Baptist Health Deaconess is used on patients that come through the hospital, so it is used to help members of the community, he said.
The blood bank is still taking appointments Monday through Friday to control the number of people in the donor center.
Candace Back, a medical lab tech in the blood center, said they recommend donors eat a good meal before they come and to make sure they drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. The center does offer soda, cookies, and crackers to make sure no donor has a negative experience.
To make an appointment or ask questions, call the blood bank at 270-825-5150.
