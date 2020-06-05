Baptist Health Madisonville tried to debunk one line of speculation Thursday involving coronavirus patients in hospitals.
“We are not reimbursed for deaths of any type,” Marketing Coordinator Kristy Quinn said via email.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s death count from COVID-19 remained at 31 Thursday.
“Hospitals are only paid/reimbursed for actual services rendered,” Quinn said. She added that only occurs for “the actions taken to treat the patient prior to that point.”
FactCheck.org has traced the speculation to a statement by a Minnesota state senator and family physician on Fox News Channel in early April. Scott Jensen said Medicare pays “three times as much” if a COVID-19 patient “goes on a ventilator,” compared with a general admission.
The website notes that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act included an extra 20% payment for Medicare recipients with the virus. Jensen says that he does not think hospitals are intentionally lying with their coronavirus reports.
Beshear said Thursday that almost all of the commonwealth’s COVID-19 deaths have involved people with underlying health conditions.
“I don’t want to over-complicate in our numbers what this virus does,” Beshear said during his afternoon briefing. “Yes, there are other causes. But without this virus, in most cases, we do not believe that the death would be there.”
All the COVID-19 numbers were unchanged in Hopkins County Thursday. The Health Department counts 181 recovered patients, out of 221 total. Only 14 new cases have been confirmed since Friday, May 1.
Baptist Health Madisonville continues to test people with coronavirus symptoms at its Urgent Care Center, 1851 North Main St. Testing also is available at FirstCare Clinic, 1350 North Main St.
