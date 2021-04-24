Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
David Ezell, 37, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession and failure to produce an insurance card.
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Elkton, was charged Friday with public intoxication.
