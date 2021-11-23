These days, cyber security is a concern for just about every business. The Hopkins County School district is not alone and now has cyber insurance as an added precaution against cyber attacks.
When the Hopkins County Board of Education met on Nov. 15, one of the items they approved was getting cyber insurance through BCS Insurance Company, which went into effect Nov. 16.
Hopkins County Schools Chief Information Officer Drew Taylor said there has been a lot of growth in cyber attacks across the nation lately, with educational institutes becoming a higher risk.
“It is one of those things where we want to get ahead of it and make sure that we take preventative measures,” he said.
The insurance costs $29,070 annually, including fees, said Taylor. The insurance is district-wide, covering every account connected to the school system.
He said the insurance covers liabilities and claims, so it offers help during a lawsuit if information is leaked.
“If something happens with that, you may need some help either finding our where the breach came from, who got in, and what they did while they were in,” said Taylor.
The insurance also helps the school district if they get phished or tricked into paying a fake vendor, he said.
“That can be millions of dollars that you payout, and if you don’t have insurance for that, then you are out millions of dollars unless the FBI can help you out,” said Taylor.
The school district is already taking a lot of preventative measures, he said, like using Microsoft licensing to help with data loss protection.
“We utilize different email tools like safe links and safe attachments, so if someone clicks on something, it will detonate it in the cloud first before it actually runs on your computer,” said Taylor. “If Microsoft sees it as a bad file or link, it actually does not let it affect your computer or account.”
He said he is blessed because his staff is the tip of the spear when it comes to technical abilities and staying ahead in cyber security.
“We have had a lot of people tell us that even compared to the private sector outside of Fortune 500 companies, we are far ahead,” said Taylor.
Even with all the precautions the school system is taking, there is no 100% guarantee that everything is safe, he said. 90% of breaches that happen are due to human error.
“A lot of times, it is not a hacker hacking into things anymore, it is someone tricking someone into giving up information or giving credentials,” said Taylor. “That is why we have it, just to give us peace of mind that we are not risking millions of taxpayer dollars.”
