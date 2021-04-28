Tricia Noel — executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission — is hopeful for more summer events to be planned with the recent announcement of relaxed mask mandates for outside events in the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that 1,726,346 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that starting Tuesday, based on recent studies and Kentucky’s increasing number of vaccinations, the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when Kentuckians are outside at events or venues with 1,000 people or fewer.
“I’m thrilled that the governor has lifted that mandate,” said Noel.
Noel said more restrictions will lift as additional people are vaccinated in the state, which she encourages people to do.
“I would encourage people who have not gotten the vaccine to get it,” she said. “He (Beshear) has said when we get to 2.5 million, he will further lift restrictions. If people want to be able to get back to some form of normalcy, we need to get to that 2.5 million vaccinated in the state.”
Locally, the Madisonville Miners Baseball season is set to begin June 16, according to the Miners’ website, and the 10th Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale is set to begin on June 25, Noel said.
“We are moving forward with Madisonville Miners Baseball. With the lifting of the mask mandare for events with people under 1,000, it eases the restrictions for us and the work that we were going to have to do to follow the safety guidelines,” said Noel. “Highway 41 Yard Sale is another big event for us. That is something we had planned to go forward with because folks are generally not in large crowds with that.”
Noel said all the events on the calendar at www.visitmadisonvilleky.com/events are things that will be moving forward.
“As I look at the calendar, there are not a lot of events, but I’m hopeful that now that the mask mandate for outdoor events has changed, I’m hopeful that more will be scheduled,” said Noel. “There’s not much on there just because there haven’t been many events planned.”
The Summer Concert Series in Madisonville — set for the Fourth of July weekend — is expected to have more than 1,000 people attend, so safety precautions like the pods for groups of people will still be used, according to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
“We are planning for more than 1,000 people,” said Lutz. “We are keeping up with those mandates as they may change. Right now, we are going to go ahead and plan with all the safety precautions. If we see things changing, we will make adjustments at that point, but we are abiding by all the restrictions and mandates at this point for the spacing and the number of people we anticipate and to provide a safe event.”
“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbecue, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” said Beshear. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”
Beshear’s office also said the mask mandate remains in effect when Kentuckians are indoors or at any outdoor event with more than 1,000 people.
