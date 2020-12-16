Normally this time of year, students across Hopkins County would be planning their Christmas parties and preparing gifts for their teachers. But 2020 has been anything but normal.
Instead, the word virtual has applied to most all situations — including the classroom.
At Hanson Elementary, teachers and faculty decided to put together a Christmas Drive-thru Tuesday with a North Pole Express theme.
“There is nothing like the magic of Christmas in an elementary school,” said Jennie Knight, a second grade teacher at Hanson Elementary. “We wanted to create an experience were we could share that magic with them, the best way and safest way we know how.”
There were eight stations set up around the school as the North Pole village for parents and children to view. The first station was the entry of the North Pole Express where each car met the conductor and receive their ticket, which doubled as the program.
“It will help them identify and see which station their teacher is at,” said Amy Polley, a counselor at the school.
From there, visitors made their way to see the elves in Santa’s workshop, a gingerbread house, polar bear glacier, the North Pole census, the North Pole Express, the reindeer stables before ending with a visit to Santa’s house.
“Each station is a different grade level or team, and they are different parts of the north pole,” said Polley.
Each grade level chose what station they wanted and determined costumes, she said. She believes the colder weather had an impact on what costumes were chosen.
“I had one grade level change from wanting to be soldiers to polar bears,” said Polley.
She said everyone worked so hard and was so creative when coming up with ideas for the drive-thru.
At Santa’s house, the students received a treat bag filled with a hot chocolate cup and a package of hot chocolate, a candy cane, some magic reindeer food and gingerbread cookies made by a local baker, she said. Since the event is a parent-involvement night, the school was able to use Title 1 funding to purchase every child at Hanson Elementary a book, which they also received in their treat back.
Attendance was taken at the census station as helpers asked the families how many were in the car to keep count for tracking purposes.
To fill in the gaps between the stations, lights were set up along the pathway going around the building to help guide vehicles as they enter and through the drive-thru, said Polley.
Knight said everyone at the school jumped in with both feet and worked to pull the event off.
She said the school reminded her of a scene from the movie “Elf,” where the employees walk into Gimbels after Buddy spent the whole night decorating it.
The goal of the event was to bring the students some holiday joy and help them get into the Christmas spirit. Knight said she and the other teachers enjoyed seeing the students again.
“That is the highlight for us — seeing their faces, even if they are in their cars,” she said.
Polley said they want the children to know the teachers and staff are still thinking about them and love them.
Both teachers said if everything works out and goes smoothly, the Christmas Drive-thru may be something they incorporate next year.
“I just said to someone while we were working, ‘We need to take good pictures in case we do this again, so we can remember what we did and add to it,’ ” said Polley.
