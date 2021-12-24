The Small Business Administration is offering two disaster recovery loans to small businesses, the Business Physical Disaster Loan and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
According to a news release, only the businesses affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes on Dec. 10 can apply.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets through the Business Physical Disaster Loan.
If the loan application is approved, you may be eligible for additional funds to cover the cost of improvements that will protect your property against future damage.
The money can also be used for mitigation improvements like a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
“It is not necessary for the description of improvements and cost estimates to be submitted with the application,” said the release. “SBA approval of the mitigating measures will be required before any loan increase.”
The SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
“Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage,” the release said.
The SBA has opened a business recovery center at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce to help people figure out the loan process.
“It is to provide Kentucky businesses with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application,” according to the release.
Customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners in completing their applications.
Interest rates are as low as 2.83% for businesses, according to the release. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
The chamber is located at 15 E Center Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The filing deadline for physical property damage is Feb. 10, 2022, and for economic injury, it is Sept. 12, 2022.
Loan applications can be downloaded from the Small Business Administration’s website, sba.gov/disaster. Applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
To apply online for the Electronic Loan Application, visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and apply under SBA declaration #17286, the not for COVID-19 incident.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.
