More than half of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now considered to be in the red zone. Included in that number is Hopkins County, who has reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the last two days.
In all, 68 counties are averaging 25 or more positive cases per day over a seven day period from a metric that calculates a county’s incident rate based on a population of 100,000.
In Thursday’s news briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he is calling on community leaders from within these red zones to push citizens to better follow guidelines aimed at reducing COVID-19 cases.
“This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it, we can’t rationalize our way out of it, we can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidance,” said Beshear.
While no new mandates were issued, Beshear said now is not the time for large Halloween gatherings or parties. He also implored employers to allow employees that can work from home to do so.
Among the recommendations Beshear pushed Thursday were:
• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance
Beshear said that new White House guidance suggests current transmissions are linked to home gatherings, where Americans are not as likely to wear masks around people from outside of their household. With broad community spread and transmission in the state, he said it is crucial that communities work together to follow these new recommendations on top of existing requirements.
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers Thursday from across the state:
• New deaths: 19
• Positivity rate: 6.04%
• Total deaths: 1,461
• Currently hospitalized: 969
• Currently in ICU: 234
• Currently on ventilator: 120
Beshear said yesterday report was the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Thursday, and the third-highest number of new cases ever reported in a single day in the commonwealth.
Unemployment InsuranceAmy Cubbage, the Governor’s general counsel, today talked about a new way of reporting unemployment insurance claims. In order to best serve those claimants who have been waiting the longest, the cabinet is now sorting claims by date of filing.
Cubbage said that Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts, at the Governor’s direction, has requested from the U.S. Department of Labor the ability to waive the obligation to obtain repayment of mistakenly-paid benefits that may have occurred after the federal government changed their eligibility guidance.
“We have not heard back from U.S. DOL but remain hopeful we will be allowed some flexibility on these overpayments,” Cubbage said. “If granted, we will be able to provide significant relief to many Kentuckians.”
As a part of a project to upgrade the UI computer system to be more user-friendly, there are some upcoming dates the system will be down for claimants. Kentuckians will not be able to file a claim or claim benefits during these planned outages: Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7; Thursday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28; and briefly after business hours on Dec. 15.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.