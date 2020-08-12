A Friday crash in Dawson Springs has resulted in the death of a Nebo man, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.
KSP were requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department around 8:57 p.m. on Aug. 7 in reference to a vehicle striking a motorcycle on KY 672 near Grove Cemetery.
Preliminary investigation indicates Dustin Brashear, 30, of Nebo was operating a 1993 Geo Tracker eastbound on KY 672. Ricky Pitt, 54, of Princeton was turning left onto KY 672 from Grove Cemetery on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, the report states.
Police say Pitt pulled onto KY 672 in front of Brashear. At that time, the front of Brashear’s vehicle struck Pitts’ motorcycle.
Pitt was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries sustained in the collision. Brashear was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist KSP Trooper Brian Graves.
