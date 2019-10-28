Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Graves County Middle School student on charges of terroristic threatening.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, deputies received information at approximately 8:30 p.m. from a concerned parent regarding social media messages stating a student had made threats of bringing a gun to school.
After beginning an investigation and conducting interviews with witnesses and the student suspect, the 14-year-old eighth-grader was taken into custody and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
"Clearly, anytime we're made aware of a threat we're going to take it seriously, especially when it comes to our schools," Hayden said.
He said that often times, students will say things in anger and not think about what it is they're saying.
"The message we want to send loud and clear is if the threat's made, we're going to investigate the threat, we're going to take it serious, and if the allegations substantiate it we're going to charge the person who made the threat as we did in this case," Hayden added.
The sheriff's department contacted Graves County school officials late last evening after being made aware of the allegation. Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding said he appreciated the response and communication and reiterated the district's commitment to safety.
"We're thankful for the support of the Graves County Sheriff's Department and our other local law enforcement agencies. We appreciate their timely response and the ongoing communication and collaboration we have together," Madding said. "As always, the safety of our students is our top priority in the Graves County Schools."
