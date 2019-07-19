Back in Time

Photo submitted by the Hopkins County Genealogical Society

Bettye Riddle provided this picture, which includes her daughter, Suzanne. This group of kindergartners became the MNHHS Class of 1970. The picture was taken in 1957 at First Methodist Church with teacher Virginia Fugate. Many of the children have been identified but four are unknown. Seated on the floor, from left to right, are Alan Rudd, Debbie Houser, Johnny Pate, George Pennington, Suzanne Riddle, Ruffin Chandler and Pat McNeil. The middle row includes, from left to right, Linda Bennett, (unidentified), (unidentified), Gail Kirkwood, Berry Adcock, Tandy Golightly, Linda Suthard, Frankie Stokes and Ann Badgett. Standing are Michael Mills, (unidentified), Tommy Craft, Bill Dockrey, Flint Bone, Herb Pritchett, (unidentified) and Bruce Boggess. The Genealogical society would like to identify the other kids picture, so if you can help please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Riddle has shared several photos recently, including one that ran of a baseball team in Tuesday's publication. She said the batboy pictured in that photo was Tommy Robinson, the grandson of former Kentucky Governor Ruby Laffoon.

