Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton appointed Duane Snyder to serve as the city’s next Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator in January.
Snyder will be replacing his father-in-law, Ron Hunt, in the post. The appointment was unanimously approved by the city council at the Jan. 19 meeting.
According to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz, Hunt is assisting Snyder in the transition.
Hunt has been a City of Madisonville employee for 22 years — serving as the Madisonville Police Chief from 1990 to 2000 and as the ABC Administrator beginning in 2008. He retired from the Kentucky State Police following 30 years of service, including stints in Frankfort on the Governor’s security detail and travel security detail for the University of Kentucky Basketball team.
Hunt returned to the Madisonville KSP post in 1979 as Detective Sergeant until his retirement. He also previously served one year in Muhlenberg County as a County D.A.R.E. officer.
Like his father-in-law, Snyder joins the City of Madisonville after years of law enforcement service.
From 1990 to 1992, Snyder worked as a telecommunicator with the KSP Post 2 in Madisonville before moving on to a patrol officer for the MPD from 1992 to 1994.
Snyder rejoined the KSP in 1994 and worked in variety of capacities until his retirement in August of 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.