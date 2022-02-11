Total Travel, located at 1125 Nebo Road, in Madisonville, has setup a home goods shop, free of charge, for all those in need.
The business will be open February 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., where people can come in and “shop” for items that they need, or will need to refurnish/decorate their new home. Total Travel will remain open for the entire week offering items to all those who show up.
“These are items that make a house a home,” Mary-Lou Boal of Total Travel Service said. “We are here trying to help make a difference.”
For all those who experienced devastation from the December 2021 tornadoes, the doors are open. For those who simply need a helping hand, the doors are open.
Some of the items available are new and gently used kitchen supplies, new towels and pillows, blankets, lamps, gently used furniture and home décor.
For more information on the event, or if you want to donate any goods, please call Total Travel Service, 270-821-1692.
