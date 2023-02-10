Most people in Hopkins County are familiar with Campfire Roasters, but did you know that they offer fundraising opportunities for local non-profits? According to Anna Grace Maples, Co-Owner of Campfire Roasters, they have been offering fundraising for a few years now, but not many people know about it.
“If someone reaches out, we are more than happy to get the fundraising ball rolling,” Maples said. “We have done this for a couple years now. There are no startup fees or minimums and we offer free delivery.”
Maples says that they have worked with a lot of local schools and organizations within the schools such as the marching band and sports teams. They have also worked with local dog rescues, preschools, churches and other non-profits in the area.
“We wanted a way to give back, and this was an easy way to get our name out there but always a great way to help community funds.”
In order to give the fundraisers something extra special Campfire Roasters came up with two unique blends that are only available in the way of fundraiser — the Hometown blend which is a medium roast and the Kentucky Coal blend which is a dark roast. Both blends are available in bag form or coffee pod form. A special pod offering exclusive for fundraisers is the Chocolate Raspberry blend.
In addition to the special blends, a customized label is designed and printed and then marked on each bag or pod box for that particular fundraiser, as a thank you and a way to show that your purchase went towards the greater cause.
Maples says to keep it simple everything is $13. One set price for everything.
“We love what we do. We are happy to help. We are here for the community and whatever they need.”
For more information about fundraising opportunities or anything else that Campfire Roasters has to offer, be sure to visit them on Facebook or their website, campfireroasters.net and click the fundraising tab.
