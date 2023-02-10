COFFEE

Campfire Roasters offers unique blends as well as customized labels for all fundraisers, no matter how big or small the non-profit entity.

 Photo submitted

Most people in Hopkins County are familiar with Campfire Roasters, but did you know that they offer fundraising opportunities for local non-profits? According to Anna Grace Maples, Co-Owner of Campfire Roasters, they have been offering fundraising for a few years now, but not many people know about it.

“If someone reaches out, we are more than happy to get the fundraising ball rolling,” Maples said. “We have done this for a couple years now. There are no startup fees or minimums and we offer free delivery.”

