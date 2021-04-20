Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Carieann Osmer, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Scott McCallister, 51, of Clay, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Robyn Davis, 29, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Friday with speeding, no operator’s license, non-payment of court costs and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Jerome Streeter, 25, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Saturday with speeding, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, careless driving and second-degree criminal simulation.
Joey Colson, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear.
Jodie Masoncup, 62, of White Plains, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Robert Rich, 28, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jonathan Mitchell, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Rebecca Lynn Carter, 28, of Hopkinsville, was charged Saturday with no registration plates and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Jerome Franklin, 46, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one headlight, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
Curtis May, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking.
Elizabeth Woodruff, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no operator’s license.
