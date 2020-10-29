The City of Madisonville Public Works Department will begin its annual leaf pickup on Monday, Nov. 9. Residents need to have their leaves curbside for pickup on their regularly scheduled trash day. Public Works will make four passes through the city or run as long as weather permits. During this time, there will be no bulk item or limb pickup. Leaves do not have to be bagged because they will be vacuumed up, according to city officials.

