A Nortonville man's passion project gets national distribution next month. Filmmaker Matthew Long, along with 40 volunteers, shot the movie "The Red Resurrection" over nine months in 2015.
Long has been a filmmaker in the area for nearly 15 years, creating short films for festivals and his church -- The River.
"I felt like it was time to make our first feature film," said Long, who is the founder and CEO of Burning Bush Projections. "I talked to my crew, a solid crew of volunteers, we all got together -- I told them the story, wrote it over four months. We
filmed this movie on nights and weekends because the majority of us had full-time jobs."
After principal photography, Long said post-production took two years. From sound design to editing to special effects, Long did each step individually -- except for the film's score.
"Everything in post-production, editing, special effects, sound effects, laying the music -- I did all of that," he said. "It's been a little rough, but my family has been understanding."
Long said his family has been incredible throughout the process.
"It took a lot of time from my wife and kids; I like to be a good dad and a good husband, so trying to do that and juggle the movie -- I had a very understanding family," he said.
The film had a limited release in 2017 in Henderson. Long said that it was a big deal.
"Everybody who was a part of it could see it. Then we did film festivals in 2018, which we won over 20 awards worldwide," he said. "Earlier this year, we finally found the right distributor, and so it's going to be released on DVD and digital HD Nov. 12."
Through a distribution deal with Nandar Pictures, the movie is now available for preorder through Walmart, Best Buy, Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Long said that "The Red Resurrection" won't have shelf space in stores but can be ordered through the above retailers online for either a physical or digital copy.
The film's story is an allegorical take on a Scripture verse.
"We were dead in our sins, like the living dead, and then Christ brought us alive when he forgave all of our sins," said Long.
The movie isn't preachy and is solely focused on the story -- a zombie who was living death is brought back to life through a cure, said Long.
"The girl gets cured, and she has to struggle with everything she did. She can remember what she did as a zombie. She struggles through that as well as coming to grips with living in a post-apocalyptic world," he said.
When Long got the cast together for their first meeting, he read a few pages of the script, and the cast was hooked.
"When Matt first asked us to be a part of it, we didn't really know what it was about," said one of the movie's antagonists, Jerry Pyle. "When he got to reading some of it to us, and we saw the thread about the blood and being healed, it has a really good meaning. Matt is gifted in that, that's for sure."
Long is one of the hardest workers, and a passionate person, said cast member Michael Marks.
"That's one of the reasons why I jumped on board. If you're going to be a part of something, you're going to volunteer, and you know it's going to be a long project, you want to do it for somebody who's going to put in the work and be something you're proud of," said Marks. "It's interesting to see a local guy have the skill level and passion for doing quality work. It was interesting, and I was proud to be a part of something like that."
With nearly five years invested in this project, Long said that he's excited to see a distribution deal so more people can see the film.
"It's been a journey. I'm glad to finally see it come to this -- there's a lot of guys that were involved in it, and I'm happy for them, too," he said. "Most of them were doing it as a favor to me. I could not have done it with those guys; they were great. It was an awesome experience."
