The Madisonville City Council approved a bid at a special called meeting on Wednesday for the Mahr Park Arboretum Event Barn B renovations in the amount of $169,876, coming in just under the target budget of $170,000.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the bid originally came back in at $241,200 from only one bidder, Garrigan Construction, after adding on some items for the project.
Cotton said the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board approved $100,000 for the project with the council picking up the additional $70,000 from the general fund.
“The changes were minimal,” said Cotton. “There were some additions to the building packet such as ramps, sidewalks and nice entry doors on the north side of the building that are there for convenience as much as they are anything else.”
Cotton also said the changes were to build a door on the interior of the barn on the west side along with a building on the exterior on the east side that would be an open hallway leading toward the restroom areas.
Cotton said costs of building materials have increased since this project was originally started a year ago.
“The cost of metal has gone up from when we originally started working on this project a year ago, so that is why there is an increase in the cost,” said Cotton.
He said that another major change was changing the HVAC system.
“Instead of using mini split units in the HVAC system, we talked with Frank Wallace and Duke Gaston about the HVAC piece of that and they did in fact mention that the heat pump would save roughly $4,000,” he said. “Garrigan’s bid ended at $154,276 and the city is taking on the sealing of the concrete and other work. The total price to Garrigan would be $154,276 and the total would be $169,876 with the city expenses.”
A goal for the Event Barn B was to have it completed by Sept. 17 when the city plans to host a Harvest Festival.
“We did push to have this completed before the Sept. 17 event, however, it will not be 100% complete but there will be enough movement on the project,” Cotton said. “They said they could start as early as next week if it is approved today.”
