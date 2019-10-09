MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Roy Adams, 36, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Nicholas Duramo, 26, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Michael Elliot, 45, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication and second-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Vonshae Matchem, 21, of Madisonville was charged Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.