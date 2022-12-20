The Pride Elementary School Kindness Krew has been spreading cheer with the 12 Acts of Kindness.
For the past two weeks, fifth-grade students have been spreading festive vibes and kindness to those in school and the community during the holiday season with the 12 Acts of Kindness.
The Kindness Krew is a group of students led by teachers Laura Watkins, Sarah Neathery, and Jessi Howard. They have spent their time often delivering and doing nice things for teachers this school year.
Nethery said they took their kindness a step further and was able to link the 12 days of Christmas dress-up attire with an act of kindness.
Krew members recently completed a fundraiser of selling holiday candy grams to raise money to continue to be able to spread kindness.
Neathery said many of the kindness acts were free, but they wanted to help give back to the community in some way.
“We had students collect books for a NICU, socks for the Salvation Army, pet supplies for the Humane Society coloring books and colored pencils for the Oak Ridge retirement center, and made cards and goody bags for the Police Department,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.