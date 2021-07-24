Many Hopkins County residents took advantage of relatively comfortable weather this week to enjoy the great outdoors, but with forecasts calling for a significant jump in humidity levels, the next several days will be anything but comfy.
Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said there will not be much of an increase in temperature, but there will be an increase in humidity.
“We are still expecting high temperatures to reach low 90s Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “That combination of heat and humidity will create heat index values around 100 degrees on Saturday and then about 105 degrees locally on Sunday.”
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and a better chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, he said.
Going into Monday, there will still be some storm fronts that will try to move through the area, which will kick off additional scattered storms, he said. Things will start out dry out on Tuesday and into the middle of the week, but the heat and humidity will be sticking around.
“With the high temperatures in the lower 90s and those high humidity values, the heat index value will probably be around 100 to 105 through most of next week, unfortunately,” said Snyder.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees, with a low of 73, while Sunday will have a high of 90 degrees and a low of 72. On Monday, the high is 89 degrees and a low of 71, while Tuesday has a high of 91 degrees and a low in the low 70s.
Snyder suggests anyone planning to be outside to stay hydrated; take lots of breaks, especially in the shade and get indoors in the air conditioning when possible.
He advises people to check up on anyone who might not have air conditioning or someone whose air conditioning may not be working properly. Never leave your pet or your child in a hot car and if you walk your dog, change to walking them in the morning or the evening when the asphalt is not as hot.
