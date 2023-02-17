The Kingdom Choir, based in London, England, will be performing at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville on Tuesday, March 7.
The choir was founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson and consists of individual singers and performers dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share.
Among their set list for the performance is their new single “Not Giving Up,” which inspires hope that better times are waiting ahead.
The Kingdom Choir said this song rises from our hearts in the changing world.
“It speaks of freedom and a determination to press on, a reminder that hope takes us through the broken moments of life onto a brighter day,” they said.
The song was written by Alex Hart, Greg Dwight, Karen Gibson, Wilson Atie, and Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah and was produced by Alex Hart and Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah.
The choir has remained in demand since their performance at the 2018 Royal Wedding. The highlights include the Invictus Games, ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, Prince Albert II of Monaco’s 2021 gala, Expo 2020, and a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl.
They have performed with artists such as Gladys Knight, Gregory Porter, Emelie Sande, and madness. They ended 2022 by performing as special guests at Trevor Nelson’s Soul Christmas extravaganza at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Corinne Bailey-Rae and Andrew Roachford.
For more information on The Kingdom Choir, visit their website at https://kingdomchoir.com/. For a list of upcoming tour dates, see Page A4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.