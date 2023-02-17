Choir 1

The Kingdom Choir is a group of singers and performers from in and around London, England that work to create a sound that demonstrates the community they share.

 submitted photo

The Kingdom Choir, based in London, England, will be performing at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville on Tuesday, March 7.

The choir was founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson and consists of individual singers and performers dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.