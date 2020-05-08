Although the forecast for this morning is calling for rain, the town square in Dawson Springs is ready for the opening of its Farmers Market.
The market begins at noon with social distancing practices set in place for customer and farmer protection, said Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears, who said facemasks will be on sale at the market.
Beshears also said everyone’s health is a big concern for the event.
“We are going to use masks and hand sanitizers and gloves, and the same rules apply as they do at Madisonville’s (market) — you touch it, you buy it,” he said. “We had hoped and had plans that we would enlarge the market to include crafts — because of COVID-19, we have to limit it to food products and or personal protection items, like the masks.”
Customers at the market are loyal to the farmers that come, Beshears said, but because they are limited in what they can sale, only a couple of vendors will be there today.
Bunny Wickham, from Pond River Farm in Madisonville and the manager of the Hopkins County Farmers Market, is selling kale, Romain lettuce, mixed lettuce, radishes, eggs, jams and jellies, pickles and homemade bread.
“Dawson Springs is a good outlet for our farm to be able to sell in another market,” she said. “I know some people don’t come into Madisonville to come shop our market, so this will be more convenient for them. Hopefully, it’ll be good for the community and good for the vendors.”
Mayor Chris Smiley said he encourages people to come out, and knows everyone is tired of being cooped up.
“It’s going to be to the safety standards that we’ve learned to live with over the last couple of months,” he said. “I’d encourage everybody that would like to come out and who’d like to get fresh vegetables, to come out and join the venture.”
Beshears is hopeful over the next few weeks, as things start to open again, the market will be able to include more vendors.
If you are a vendor and are interested in selling your food items, produce or meats at the Dawson Springs’ market, you can contact Beshears at 270-399-2624.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.