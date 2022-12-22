The Hopkins County Health Department will be in Dawson Springs today and again on Dec. 28, offering free COVID testing, vaccines and take-home kits.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID is still very prevalent in the community, just not at epidemic proportions, but there are still plenty of reported COVID diagnoses everyday.
“We know the numbers are still up. The hospital rates are up a bit with COVID, so it is still important, and it is something we are still working on,” she said.
Beach said they are going to Dawson Springs because she wrote a grant to bring vaccinations and testing to a group dealing with the loss of homes to help prevent the COVID epidemic. She said the tornado caused serious housing issues, and COVID could spread easily.
She said they are offering free COVID testing home kits. They will do COVID testing for anyone sick and have COVID vaccines available.
The health department was in Dawson on Tuesday, and they had two people get tested, two people get vaccinated, six people meet to talk about vaccines and testing, and sent home 15 home tests.
“We had pretty good success,” said Beach.
The Health Department will be in Dawson at 308 East Arcadia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Beach said they changed their hours for today because of the incoming storm.
“I don’t want anybody to be caught out in a huge van if it were to come early,” she said.
The health department will be at 308 East Arcadia again on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 270-821-5242.
