The Hopkins County Health Department will be in Dawson Springs today and again on Dec. 28, offering free COVID testing, vaccines and take-home kits.

Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID is still very prevalent in the community, just not at epidemic proportions, but there are still plenty of reported COVID diagnoses everyday.

