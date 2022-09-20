imagejpeg_0001001.jpg

Grapevine Elementary celebrated their first fall festival since COVID-19 on Friday night. As part of the festivities they named their royal court for 2022. Pictured are, from left, King Judd Beverly, Queen Amzie Cavanaugh, Prince Sawyer Parson and Princess Finley Greer.

 Submitted photo

