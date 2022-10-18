Construction was the theme for Monday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board.
After approving the general items on the agenda, the board recessed the regular board meeting to enter into the Hopkins County District Finance Corporation to discuss paying off old bonds.
Eydie Tate, the Chief Financial Officer for HCS, said there is a state law that will not allow school boards to discuss selling bonds, so they have to enter into a finance corporation.
“It’s a bit confusing,” she said.
In the finance corporation meeting, the board decided to authorize paying off a series of bonds from 2012 and 2017A. Once approved as the finance corporation, the board reentered the regular meeting to approve it as the school board.
Tate said they are paying off the old bonds with building fund money so they can get ready to issue bonds for the Southside Elementary project and the new Central Office project.
“The purchase is going to be combined,” she said. “We are going to refund our general fund for that purchase of that building.”
Those two projects are still in the very early stages of design and are not quite ready for issuing bonds.
In other news, the school board:
recognized the Jesse Stuart Elementary kindergarten team with the “Remember Your Why” award for going above and beyond for their students.
recognized all the schools in the district for their receiving the district PBIS award.
approved KETS payment invoices to Extreme Networks, Inc. for $5,714.63 for district network management licensing.
approved invoice payments to Cayce Mill Supply Company, Inc. for $230,608.15, A&K Construction for $536,229, and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $536,229 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $129,950 for work on the high school auxiliary gyms.
approved to award bid to Kenny Kent Chevrolet to purchase two 2023 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pick-up trucks for the bus garage.
approved to request bids for the wide area network contract.
approved the final SBDM allocations for the 2022-2023 school year.
approved to petition the Kentucky department of Education to begin the waiver process for the district facilities plan.
approved to select Steve Faulk to serve as the local board representative for the Local Planning Committee.
approved to select three business or community leader representatives for the Local Planning Committee.
approved a contract with Robert W. Baird and Co. Incorporated for financial advise and the issuance of bonds.
The next school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Central Administrative office.
