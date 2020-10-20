Hopkins County gained 29 more cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to the Hopkins County Health Department, the county has had a total of 934 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 671 individuals listed as recovered. The official death total has increased to 41, and there are 222 active cases in the county.
According to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach, the death number increased by one over the weekend even though the death had occurred earlier this year.
“We announced it previously but didn’t count it because it was being reviewed (by the state),” said Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.