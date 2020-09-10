Kentucky Tyson Food plants will have to wait and see if they receive one of the seven clinics that are being launched by the company in an effort to “boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce.”
Locally, Tyson has a plant in Robards near the Webster County-Henderson County line. Numerous employees from Hopkins County work at the plant and many more work in businesses that are associated with Tyson Foods.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, the company announced a partnership with Marathon Health to launch seven clinics near company production facilities. The clinics will give Tyson team members and their families access to “high-quality health care and, in most cases, at no cost,” according to company officials.
“Our first two clinics will be in Storm Lake, Iowa, and Holcomb, Kansas since we have large employee populations in those two areas,” according to a news release from Tyson Foods on Sept. 8. “Other clinic locations will be disclosed soon.”
Tyson has not yet released where the other locations could be set up as of Wednesday.
“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”
“Partnering with Tyson to improve the health and wellbeing of their employees and families is an honor for Marathon Health,” said Jerry Ford, CEO of Marathon Health. “We offer care that often looks beyond the symptoms and helps people take new actions around their own health. We are excited to see the profound changes in the lives of the people we will serve at the Tyson health centers.”
The clinic services are in addition to the benefits already offered to team members such as affordable health, life, dental, vision and prescription drug benefits, according to a statement from Tyson. “Tyson Foods requires all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan. This means that 100% of the company’s eligible team members have access to health care coverage,” according to a release.
The Robards plant experienced a “spike” in COVID numbers, according to news reports from The Gleaner in May.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.