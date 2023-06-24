Last week, eleven young ladies took part in the first Sewing Day Camp sponsored by “A Stitch in Time, Inc.”
The ladies, ages nine to 16, were introduced to the sewing machine and worked on projects like drawstring bags, beginners’ embroidery, crochet, yarn dolls, no-sew pillows, sew-on buttons, tie-dye shirts, and cooking. They were also taught some basic principles of etiquette, participated in team-building exercises, and completed a landscape beautification project around the sign at the Carney Center.
Deborah Slaton, the camp facilitator and coordinator, said everyone seemed to enjoy it and have fun.
“I could not have done it without an excellent group of volunteers who were committed to this idea and to making it a meaningful and enjoyable experience for the young ladies,” she said.
A Stitch in Time is a local faith-based non-profit that wants to be a positive influence in the lives of young ladies through operating in integrity, teaching sustainable life skills, providing a safe space for the expression and development of creative energies, and encouraging excellence in and addressing concerns about everyday life.
The long-term plans for the organization include providing counseling services and having a building to house the program. Slaton said they are working on a fall program for young ladies to attend.
“The camp was offered to generate interest in the fall program where we teach various sewing projects, do community outreach to a nursing home, and provide other programs as resources/interest permit,” she said. “There was interest in the next program, and plans are still being formulated.”
Slaton said the camp would not have been possible without the support of the churches, businesses, individuals, as well as the City of Madisonville Parks Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.