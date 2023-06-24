Last week, eleven young ladies took part in the first Sewing Day Camp sponsored by “A Stitch in Time, Inc.”

The ladies, ages nine to 16, were introduced to the sewing machine and worked on projects like drawstring bags, beginners’ embroidery, crochet, yarn dolls, no-sew pillows, sew-on buttons, tie-dye shirts, and cooking. They were also taught some basic principles of etiquette, participated in team-building exercises, and completed a landscape beautification project around the sign at the Carney Center.

