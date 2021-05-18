The Hopkins County Board of Education unanimously accepted Senate Bill 128 Monday night which will allow for a supplemental year of school for any K-12 student current enrolled in classes.
The intent of the program is for students to retake or supplement courses as a result of the prolonged remote instruction and barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.
“Senate Bill 128 will be done in Hopkins County,” said Board Chairman John Osborne.
Students had until May 1 to apply for the program, and the school board has until Tuesday, June 1, to either accept all applications or none of them. In all, Hopkins County schools had 74 students apply for the program.
There was some discussion between board members about the impact the program would have on athletics. Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the biggest impact the program would have in athletics would be for grades nine through 11.
“The way we have been interpreting information has been spot on from this point,” he said.
Cline said the plan is for counselors to meet with each family to go over what the program would entail before they fully sign up.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith said the deadline to fully commit to the program is Monday, June 14.
“We feel like June 14 will be a good date for us to get that information and for our school personnel to be able to enter everything they need to for the online platform required for Senate Bill 128,” she said.
She said the number of students who signed up is even among the grade levels, so no teacher will be overwhelmed.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the program would not interfere with the current policies in place.
The board also received an update from Dr. April Devine, who serves as the director of pupil personnel, on where the schools are with administering the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 and older.
Consent forms and information on the Pfizer vaccine were sent home to parents last week and had to be returned on Monday, she said. The school nurses will be administering the vaccines starting today.
“They will not give one unless they have a signed consent form,” said Devine.
In three weeks, the school nurses will administer the second dose of the vaccine and will offer follow-up appointments at the Hopkins County Health Department for students who cannot come to the school during the nurse’s scheduled hours, she said.
Devine said when she last checked on Monday, there was no number for how many students will receive the vaccine.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also went into a closed session after the regular meeting to further discuss the superintendent search. Board Chairman John Osborne said no announcement will be made, but the board is working to get the search completed quickly.
In other news, the board:
• approved an alteration that would allow truancy requirements to affect students learning virtually for the 2021-2022 school year and would make them ineligible to participate in athletics or extra curricular activities.
• recognized the Hopkins County Central High School girls varsity basketball team for their academic achievement.
• reviewed the graduations dates for Central at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Madisonville North at 7 p.m. on Friday.
• approved payment invoices to A&K Construction in the amounts of $142,801.49 and $712,081.65 and to the Rogers Group, Inc. in the amount of $108,498.51 for construction costs on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the 2021-22 tentative budget and the principals’ combined budget.
• approved an audit contract with Alford, Nance, Jones & Oakley for the 2020-2021 year.
• approved a change order for the new Hanson Elementary School in the amount of $13,334.02 to install settlement plates to monitor and confirm fill dirt and also approved additional inspections,
• approved an agreement with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center for school-based therapy and counseling services.
• will not renew an agreement with KSBA for medicaid training and billing services.
• approved an agreement with Baptist Health for sports medicine services.
The board will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 24 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
