As Baptist Health Madisonville closes its vaccination clinic, First Care Urgent Care in Madisonville has started offering the Moderna vaccine.
Hannah Fawal — marketing assistant for the care center — said the clinic wants to give everyone the option to take the vaccine.
“Offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the community is vital in protecting our vulnerable populations,” she said.
The Moderna vaccine is available to any adult 18 years or older, she said. There is no cost for the vaccine, but there may be some costs related to the clinic administering the vaccine. She said any fees will get billed to the person’s insurance.
“You won’t have to pay for anything related to the vaccine,” said Fawal.
Appointments can be made at the 1350 North Main Street location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments for the second dose of Moderna will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment.
“First Care will continue to open additional time slots as more vaccines become available,” said Fawal.
The Hopkins County Health Department is still taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, said Director Denise Beach. The Health Department is working on boost doses this week and focusing on getting 18-year-old seniors vaccinated.
“We have plenty of openings,” she said.
The hospital is closing their clinic on Friday, May 21 because the vaccine is being offered in enough locations in the area to meet the need, said Baptist Health’s Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director.
“If we learn that booster doses will be needed or see that the FDA approves the vaccine for use in children and the demand increases, we can start our clinic back up to serve the community,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital does not have much of the Pfizer vaccine left because they stopped requesting doses when they started reducing appointments.
“We still need to keep some on hand for our newly hired employees to offer them the vaccine,” she said. “We can also share within our hospital system.”
She said the hospital is worried about COVID-19 cases because they are still seeing people hospitalized due to the virus.
The hospital reported 10 COVID-19 patients with two in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 10% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The Health Department has reported 56 new COVID-19 cases since April 26, bringing the total number of active cases to 99 in the county. There have been 4,059 people who have recovered and 145 COVID-19 related deaths.
Beach said the number of COVID-19 cases in the county are on the rise for those between 18-40 years of age.
“We do have some younger people in the hospital with COVID right now,” she said.
“Getting vaccinated will help you be part of the solution to getting herd immunity, getting our economy back, getting our regulations lowered, getting us back to normal and helping everyone to prevent this disease from spreading and replicating,” said Beach.
Quinn said the virus has not gone away just because some people have been vaccinated or some restrictions have been lifted.
“This is still a very serious virus that can make even young people very sick,” she said.
Quinn and Beach said the best tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives is getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“As healthcare workers that have been watching the devastation that Covid-19 causes to our local community on the front line for over a year, we would hope that people would take the opportunity to be vaccinated against it to prevent this from taking any more lives,” said Quinn
To make an appointment with the Hopkins County Health Department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ coronavirus-vaccination- information/. To make an appointment with First Care Urgent Care, visit https://www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/3392/visits/new.
Additional places offering a COVID-19 vaccine include:
Madisonville• Kroger Pharmacy — 540 Island Ford Road — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — call 270-821-0692
• Walgreens — 1801 North Main Street — Moderna and Pfizer — call 270-821-0377
• CVS Pharmacy — 920 North Main Street — Johnson & Johnson — call 270-825-4770
• Walgreens — 679 South Main Street — Moderna — call 270-825-1541
Hanson• Walmart — 420 Factory Outlet Road — call 270-821-6388
Nortonville• Nortonville Pharmacy — 229 Hopkinsville Road — Johnson & Johnson — call 270-676-8268
Dawson Springs• Woodburn Pharmacy — 400 East Arcadia Avenue — Johnson & Johnson vaccine — call 270-797-2761
For more information on finding coronavirus vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.
