Five organizations were chosen to receive grants by the Heidi Badgett Grant Review committee working with United Way of the Coalfield.
The Heidi Badgett Endowment Fund grant, totaling $20,000, will be split between CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Eastview’s Family Resource Program, The Learning Center, Rosenwald-Smith Multi-Cultural Center and the Webster County Music Program for the 2021-2022 year.
“The United Way of the Coalfield is honored once again to support the Heidi Badgett Endowment Fund,” said United Way Executive Director Don Howerton in a news release. “Since May of 2000, UWC and the Heidi Badgett committee members have worked to address the health and educational needs of children and their families in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties.”
He said seven organizations applied for funding this year, but the foundation only had $20,000 to give out, adding that the committee makes a great effort to choose grant recipients who they can help the most.
“The committee that met wanted to best utilize the money by not diluting,” said Howerton. “It is hard. That is why there is a scoring system and there is a lot of talking.”
There is a two-year change over for organizations applying for the grant, so once an organization receives funding two years in a row they have to wait a year to allow other organizations a chance to apply.
“It incentivizes people who haven’t applied for it because they know they have a chance,” said Howerton. “We would like to see more of that.”
This year Rosenwald-Smith Multi-Cultural Center, Eastview’s Family Resource Program, and Webster County Music Program were new applicants, said Dee Padgett, United Way’s office manager.
The organization applying has to use the grant money for an existing or new program dealing with the educational or health needs of children and their families. Each organization had to explain what the money would be used for in their application.
Howerton said CASA plans to add another CASA volunteer and expand into Muhlenberg County, while still emphasizing Hopkins County. Eastview will help stock family resource centers at Pride Elementary, James Madison Middle and West Broadway with clothes, pantry items, school supplies and Thanksgiving dinner baskets.
The Learning Center will be providing scholarships to students in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties. Padgett said Rosenwald-Smith will use the money to provide tutoring to students in reading and math.
“They want to provide age-appropriate books and flashcards for students,” she said.
Howerton said the Webster County Music Program will be providing instrument equipment, so they can expand the music program and offer band at Webster County High School.
He said the Heidi Badgett Foundation was created to address the health and educational needs of children and their families in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties and all those organizations address that.
“I am always amazed that there are people out there that want to make changes,” he said.
