At approximately 9:20 a.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had escaped the Christian County Detention Center, according to a report from the KSP.
Creadell E. Hubbard, 61, of Hopkinsville was last seen at roll call at midnight. The escapee is a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5'10" tall, and weighs 195 pounds, according to a report.
Hubbard's Christian County Detention Center orange jumpsuit was located in the air duct at the jail, a news release from KSP said.
Police are advising the public to not approach Hubbard, who is a violent felony offender. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the subject can contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
