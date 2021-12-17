The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on December 14, 2021:
Lisa Ann Crowley, of Sebree, was arrested for shoplifting.
Jonathan L. Sampson, of Madisonville, was arrested for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and strangulation in the second degree.
On December 12, 2021:
Billy Wayne Lee, of Russellville, was arrested for promoting contraband and possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley Legrand, of Earlington, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
John Hill, of Hope, KY, was arrested for probation violation.
David S. Ruark, of Madisonville, was arrested for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.
Lead D. Coones, of Manitou, was arrested for public intoxication.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Richard D. Crabtree, was arrested, December 15, for failure to appear in court.
Angelena M. Vasquez, was arrested, December 15, for operating on a suspended license.
Amber D. Carver, was arrested, December 15, for public intoxication.
Katelin E. Yeager, was arrested, December 15, for an out of state warrant.
