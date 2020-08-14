Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Alexis R. Hibbs, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with Possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Lori K. Ezell, 50, of Nebo was charged Wednesday with theft by deception, including cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tristan W. Pope, 35, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jesse J. Hibbs, 31, of Earlington was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
