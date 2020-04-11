With Easter weekend comes the celebration of a day that stands for new life and hope.
Around the county, food banks are continuing to provide that hope for many residents hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears shared an updated list of the free food services in the area and included new information regarding some youth and senior services.
“I started working on this a couple of weeks ago. With all of the unemployment happening, I realized that there were going to be some people in need of services they had never gotten them before,” said Beshears. “A lot of people were laid off, and in my mind, I knew that the stimulus check from the federal government was not going to come out quite as quickly because of the bureaucracy involved.”
Ultimately, Beshears said he was concerned there might be an interruption to the food banks’ services, and he wanted to see what shape the local pantries were in.
“Most of them received their donations from the support of a lot of churches, and now churches are not meeting, and people weren’t tithing, or able to tithe like they used to,” he said. “I was concerned that some of that money would break down.
“I started to try and understand what the food pantries were and how they get their resources” he said. “And in that, I learned the times and schedules. In talking with the food pantries, I would find out what their need was and happened to mention it to another one that was getting federal aid through a shipment of food, and every one of them was willing to help another pantry.”
During this time of economic hardship, food pantries and other food services are helping to keep the community nourished. Hope2All in Nortonville said Tuesday they fed 160 families and gave each 50 pounds worth of food.
“You can do the math on the poundage of food that went out in four hours,” director Brad Payne said. “We were able to be there for them, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been good at making sure that provisions are remaining.”
Each food bank needs food and supply donations, and most need financial support, said Payne.
“People sometimes overlook the fact that without financial resources, you can’t keep the doors open. You can have food in the building, but you can’t get it out without keeping it frozen.”
Hope2All is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at 92 North Main Street in Nortonville.
At Landon’s Hope in White Plains, they aren’t able to take clothing donations for their store during this time, but they are asking for monetary donations.
“Right now, we’re asking for basic cash or gift cards,” said founder Tammy Moore. “If people donate gift cards, that will help with people as far as fuel or bus tickets or anything like that.”
Moore asks that people continue to pray through this crisis.
“That’s about all you can do,” she said.
Breaking Bread in Madisonville is gearing up for its event next Saturday, April 18. Founder John McCurry said they are always in need of canned food and supplies to give away. During their events, they are ensuring volunteers adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We’re not going to do any groups, so we’re going to have about 20 to 25 volunteers,” he said.
Breaking Bread has also put a hold on their community meal during the coronavirus outbreak. They are also asking that everyone that comes stay in their vehicle.
“We are taking the groceries and things and giving to them in their vehicle,” McCurry said. “We have some things prepackaged, or presacked. Whenever they arrive, we’ll have it ready to go.”
Breaking bread is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month and is located at 270 West Center Street in Madisonville.
The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County usually has older volunteers, and the Hopkins County School system has stepped in to volunteer through this crisis. CFB’s board president Peggy Phelan said that their help has been wonderful.
Phelan said CFB is always looking for nonperishable food items.
“If people want to give donations so that we can purchase those items, either way, is fine,” she said. “They can drop off donations at the food bank, or they can leave a box outside in the back near the large garage door, so they don’t have to have contact with anybody.”
She said people dropping off donations should do so during business hours — which are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
According to Beshears’s food pantry information, individuals aged 60 years or older who can drive to pick up lunch can call their local senior centers. They need to call the day before they want their lunch by noon, Madisonville’s center can be reached at 270-821-9173 and Dawson Springs can be reached at 270-797-8767.
For more information regarding the latest community food pantry offerings, follow Hopkins County Government’s Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.