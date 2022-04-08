The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners 8th Annual Lawn and Garden Fair is set for Saturday, April 30.
The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center in Mahr Park Arboretum. The event is through the Hopkins County Extension Office.
Janice Arndt, the Spring Garden Fair chairman, said this will be the first time in two years they will get to have the fair and the first time it will take place at the pavilion. She said it will take place rain or shine.
“This is the first time we have been able to use it for the Spring Garden Fair,” said Arndt.
The fair will have many activities for children to participate in. Kids will have the opportunity to make insets out of egg cartons, build a treasure chest, and make dream catchers or walking sticks, she said.
“The ladies in charge of that have been working really hard at it,” said Arndt.
There will be informational talks and demos on strawberries and other interesting garden facts, she said. One will be on how to use worms for composting, along with the different uses for pine cones.
Lawn and garden vendors will be at the fair to talk about plants and to sell plants like annuals, vegetables, perennials, and herbs.
Arndt said the master gardeners want to be able to provide community members with a way to sell their wares.
“We want to provide our community with a way to buy plants, and we want to provide them with education about plants and gardening,” she said.
A silent auction will be taking place throughout the event and door prizes will be given throughout the event as well.
Food trucks will be on-site to serve those in attendance. She said they are expecting Just Burgers, Dibby’s Ice Cream, and She Brews It.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650.
