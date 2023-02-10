The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a free lunch and learn event, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 1p.m. to promote heart health month. The presentation will be given by Board-Certified Cardiologist, Dr. Adnan Sultan MD, and Michelle Kelley APRN, to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy heart.
According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing one in four deaths each year. Research shows that stress can make us more likely to get heart disease and have a heart attack.
It is important to learn about and to promote heart health. Some ways to promote heart health are to get active, eat healthy, manage stress, quit smoking, stay away from second hand smoke, maintain a healthy lifestyle and to control your blood pressure. The presentation next week will touch on these heart health topics and more.
“We are excited to host this free event here at the Y for the community to partake in and to learn about heart health. Please be sure to RSVP for the lunch by calling 270-821-9622 or stop by our Welcome Center and let us know you will be joining us,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA said.
