The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a free lunch and learn event, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from noon to 1p.m. to promote heart health month. The presentation will be given by Board-Certified Cardiologist, Dr. Adnan Sultan MD, and Michelle Kelley APRN, to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy heart.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing one in four deaths each year. Research shows that stress can make us more likely to get heart disease and have a heart attack.

