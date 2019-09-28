Back in Time

The Messenger photo

In this undated photo from The Messenger's archives, the gentleman pictured appears to be doing some creative woodworking with a small axe or hatchet. There were no details attached to the photo, so we are dependent upon our readers to provide some information. If you recognize the individual or remember the story, please email Jon Garrett atjgarrett@the-messenger.com. Several readers emailed in regarding a photo that ran earlier this week of what looked to be the seizure of drugs from a bust involving the Kentucky State Police. Identified as the trooper in the photo was Bryan Pitney, who currently lives in Nashville, according to the email.

Back in Time

