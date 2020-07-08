What started as an intended traffic stop for an incorrect registration plate ended in a pursuit in three counties and a list of charges, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
On Monday evening, Trooper Justin Cornett of KSP’s Post 2 in Madisonville saw a white pickup truck driving west on Kentucky 70 in Muhlenberg County. The truck had incorrect plates, the release states.
Trooper Cornett turned on his cruiser’s lights and siren for the truck’s driver to pull over. Instead, the driver, Esmaiel Shaikhood, 67, Henderson, sped up and fled. The chase went on for several miles, going through Hopkins and McLean counties before coming back into Muhlenberg.
Shaikhood merged onto the Western Kentucky Parkway in Greenville. KSP “deployed a tire deflation device,” according to the release. Around the 45-mile marker, the truck stopped in the median. Shaikhood got out and ran. With help from Greenville police officer Kaleb Rolley, Trooper Cornett was able to catch Shaikhood. He was arrrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
Shaikhood faces charges of speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment and giving officer false identifying information.
