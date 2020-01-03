Back in Time

Many decorated veterans hail from Hopkins County, and by the looks of this picture, this gentleman was one of them. This undated photo from The Messenger's archives shows numerous medals — one of which appears to be a Purple Heart. If you can identify this man and provide some background, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
