The Madisonville Fire Department determined fireworks caused a fire on Beech Tree Lane Sunday night.
MFD firefighters arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m. where they found a home’s attached garage on fire.
Once the fire was extinguished, investigations determined that the fire was “caused by fireworks that were being shot in observance of the Fourth of July.”
According to an incident report from the MFD, a witness advised that a neighbor was setting off fireworks near the home, and that the fireworks tipped over and shot into a mulch area next to the attached garage of the home.
The homeowner stated that she “normally left the garage door open a few inches to allow for their cat to enter the garage.”
With the door raised slightly, some sparks from the fireworks “appeared to have entered the garage” and hit stored gasoline and gas powered equipment.
No injuries were reported by the MFD.
